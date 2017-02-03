Football Association set to turn to Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager

Aidy Boothroyd will become England Under-21s' permanent manager, Press Association Sport understands.

The former Watford boss, who has been in caretaker charge since Gareth Southgate stepped up to replace Sam Allardyce following his shock exit in September, is set to be appointed as Southgate's full-time successor.

Boothroyd helped England Under-21s qualify for Euro 2017 in Poland by winning his two Group Nine games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Boothroyd was the frontrunner for the job and had previously said he did not feel he and Southgate needed to prove themselves to the governing body before Southgate's permanent appointment to the senior side.

Southgate replaced Allardyce after the former manager was embroiled in a Telegraph investigation into corruption in football .

Boothroyd was previously Under-20s boss, having been appointed in 2014.

With Boothroyd in interim charge, England Under-21s reached Poland with a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan before a 5-0 victory over Bosnia in October to top Group 9.

They will play the hosts, holders Sweden and Slovakia in Group A at the tournament in June.

Boothroyd also attended the Euro 2019 draw last month where England will face the Netherlands, Ukraine, Scotland, Latvia and Andorra to reach the finals in Italy and San Marino.