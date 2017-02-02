Trevor Bayliss still unsure on England captain Alastair Cook's future

England coach Trevor Bayliss remains in the dark about the future of Test captain Alastair Cook but is prepared for whatever decision the batsman makes.

It is more than five weeks since a visibly drawn Cook suggested the 4-0 defeat in India would force him to consider his position as skipper but there has been no news during the limited-overs leg of the trip, which ended on Wednesday with a humiliating collapse in the Twenty20 decider.

Cook did meet with Andrew Strauss, his former opening partner and now managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, in January but even Bayliss does not know the details of that post-series debrief.

"I'll be as interested as anyone else in the decision that he makes," said the Australian.

"I've had my thoughts on white-ball cricket. I haven't spoken to Cookie since he left India.

"I haven't even had any messages with him at all. I haven't spoken to Straussy about his meeting or chatted with him either. He just said 'we'll let you concentrate on what you're doing out there'.

"I'll wait for a couple of days after I get home and make a few phone calls and see what's happened."

Such a laid-back approach is typical of Bayliss, who makes a point of deferring to his captains wherever possible, and with no Test cricket until July there is no time pressure on Cook.

And while Bayliss has no intention of pushing the 32-year-old towards the exit door, he is clearly prepared for every eventuality.

"I said to him when he left I'd be happy if he stays and I'd be happy if he wants to go from his point of view," the coach added.

"From a captaincy point of view he's the only one that will know if the time is right for him to go. I don't know how he's feeling on the inside and to be honest I haven't spoken to him about that."

Should Cook decide to hand over the reins after four years and a record 59 Tests, vice-captain Joe Root is the overwhelming favourite to step up having been groomed for leadership for some time.

But in a noteworthy aside Bayliss suggested the Yorkshireman was not in a field of one.

"I think you could throw a few of them in the mix and find they've got the respect of the rest of their team-mates," he said.

"The thing is with this group of cricketers, they're all very close, they're good mates and they respect each other."