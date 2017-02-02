Bacary Sagna fails in appeal against £40,000 fine for social media comments

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has failed in his appeal against a £40,000 fine from the Football Association for a social media post that appeared to question referee Lee Mason's impartiality.

City secured a 2-1 win over Burnley on January 2 with second-half goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, despite playing with 10 men for an hour after Fernandinho was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Sagna, who was later involved in an altercation with Burnley midfielder George Boyd which Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt should have resulted in a red card, appeared to take issue with decisions made by Mason in an Instagram post after the match.

Although fined by the FA, Sagna escaped a suspension and was warned over his future conduct. The player subsequently appealed against the sanction, which the FA confirmed on Thursday afternoon had been dismissed.

Sagna's post on Instagram had read: "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant.".

The France international later amended the post to remove "10 against 12" but the FA decided he still fell foul of their rules.

The FA confirmed in a statement the financial penalty originally imposed would stand.

"Bacary Sagna's appeal against his £40,000 fine for breaching FA Rules on media comments has been unsuccessful," the FA said.

"The player, who was also warned as to his future conduct, contested the sanction set down by an Independent Regulatory Commission after it heard he admitted making a comment which questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"However, an Appeal Board dismissed this appeal and the original sanction remains in place."

Sagna, 33, has made 17 appearances in all competitions for City this season and is one of a number of senior players in Pep Guardiola's squad whose contract expires at the end of the campaign.