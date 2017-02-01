Under-fire umpire stands down for India-England Twenty20 international

Chettithody Shamshuddin has voluntarily stood down as an on-field umpire for England's Twenty20 international against India in Bangalore, Press Association Sport understands.

Shamshuddin was heavily criticised for his decisions in Sunday's second match of three in the series, including giving England's Joe Root out lbw in the last over off an inside edge.

He was due to stand in today's match nevertheless but has withdrawn and will instead act as third umpire, switching places with Nitin Menon.

As well as giving Root leg before off his bat, Shamshuddin reprieved India skipper Virat Kohli from a plumb lbw in the first innings and England made clear their dissatisfaction with the 46-year-old's performance in their post-game feedback to match referee Andy Pycroft.

Shamshuddin is a member of the International Cricket Council's international panel - the tier below the elite list - and has stood in 21 one-day internationals and 11 T20Is dating back to 2013.

He was a late appointment to Sunday's match in Nagpur, having officiated an ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide just three days earlier. Fatigue may have been a contributing factor to his display, while it is not ideal to move so quickly between the bouncier Australian pitches and the less responsive decks in India when tight calls on height are involved.

But it is understood the Board of Control for Cricket in India was keen to have him in the middle ahead of the less experienced Menon. Shamshuddin is thought to have been gravely disappointed by his mistakes but it seemed as though he would take the chance to make amends when he completed a walk around at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

England were informed of the change, which was proposed by the BCCI and ratified by the ICC, on their arrival at the ground.

Speaking on the eve of the match Root called for DRS to be introduced in T20 internationals and said of Shamshuddin: ''I have no problem with him umpiring any of our future games. As a player you're going to make mistakes and as an umpire you're going to do exactly the same.

"He should be able to go and do his job as we are doing ours and he'll be under enough external pressure after what happened the other night anyway.

"Umpires are under as much scrutiny as we are and if you make consistent mistakes you'll get found out and you might lose your international status. I don't think that's for us to worry about as players and we know that the best umpires available are going to be standing in our games so it would be wrong to make him feel uncomfortable."