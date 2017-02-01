NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'deflategate' was handled properly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated his comfort with the conclusion to 'deflategate' on Wednesday - though New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's presence at his annual press conference made it all the more uncomfortable.

Ahead of the league's showpiece finale, Goodell's regular pre-Super Bowl address was dominated by questions about a punishment meted out at the start of the season when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady served a four-game ban.

That suspension followed independent investigator Ted Wells' report into under-inflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago, when Wells decreed that it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities", and Goodell then upheld the punishment, though a lengthy legal battle only saw it applied this season.

Brady has returned to lead the Patriots back to the Super Bowl and will receive a record-breaking fifth ring should New England beat the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, raising the possibility that his 'revenge tour' culminates with the 39-year-old lifting the Lombardi Trophy in front of Goodell.

The commissioner has not attended a Patriots home game since the deflategate mess emerged but, motioning to Kraft in the front row as he spoke, he claimed his old friend would happily host him in Foxborough.

"I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game, and I asked Mr Kraft, he would welcome me; that's up to him, though," Goodell said.

"We had a disagreement about what occurred, we have been very transparent about what we think the violation was and we went through a lengthy process. We disagree about that but I continue to respect and admire Robert, Jonathan (Kraft, the Patriots' president), the entire organisation; they are an extraordinary organisation.

"They're extraordinary people so I have a very deep and close relationship to them but that doesn't change that we have to compartmentalise things that we disagree on.

"I have disagreements with probably all 32 of our teams. I'm not afraid of disagreement and I don't think disagreement leads to distrust or hatred, it's just a disagreement."

Both Brady and Kraft expressed their disappointment in Goodell at the time he decided on the quarterback's initial punishment, but the commissioner has stuck to his guns.

"There had been a violation, we went through a process, we applied the discipline in accordance with our process," he added.

"It was litigated extensively and validated by the second-circuit court of appeals. We're moving on from that. That's part of our history but we're comfortable with the process and the decision."

Goodell spoke on a number of topics, including the Oakland Raiders' potential relocation to Las Vegas and the return of a developmental league like previous incarnation NFL Europe - something the commissioner said they were "actively considering" - while he also confirmed 41st president George H W Bush, 92, would conduct the coin toss in his home city on Sunday despite recent health concerns.

The current state of American politics was another subject the NFL's most powerful man was quizzed over on a day he confirmed the Raiders and Patriots would play in Mexico next season.

Like many this week, Goodell steered clear of publicly offering any view on President Donald Trump's travel restrictions, or discussing how the NFL could help America build better relations with Mexico, at a time when the building of a wall between the two has been proposed by the current commander in chief.

"We truly believe in our hearts that the NFL really does bond communities together and can be a bridge, and it unites people," Goodell said.

"We're going to see it this weekend with the Super Bowl where millions of people are going to tune in and they're going to celebrate, all forget about other things for at least a short period of time and focus on having fun and being entertained. That's something we're proud of.

"By having the Patriots and the Raiders play in Mexico next year, we hope that's a very positive experience and shows that we're reaching out to our fans in Mexico, our Hispanic fans in the United States and we're going to continue to do those things."