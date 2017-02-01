Mike Brown: Competition as England's first-choice full-back inside my head

Mike Brown insists his obsession with rugby means the greatest competition for his status as England's first choice full-back comes from inside his own head.

Brown is the only specialist at 15 in Eddie Jones' squad now that Alex Goode has been cast into international exile and he is a guaranteed starter when the RBS 6 Nations begins against France at Twickenham on Saturday.

Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly, both utility options, are being groomed as eventual successors, but the 31-year-old Harlequin has the distinction of being the solitary player without a dedicated rival in his position.

Brown insists his all-consuming drive to improve means he does not need the motivation of a fierce rival's presence.

"For me the competition's in my head. I'm not the kind of player that gets complacent or anything," Brown said.

"Eddie can see what sort of a player I am, what sort of a player I've been over however long my career's been.

"I'm massively competitive so it doesn't matter if there are 10 full-backs in camp or just myself. I'm always looking to get better.

"I think that's why coaches like me as a player. I'm a driven person and the competition's in my head. I'll push myself until the day I no longer play.

"That drive is always there. For me it's harder to switch off. Even in off-season I think I'm being lazy if I'm not doing something.

"I'm always thinking about my rugby and what I need to do, what I should be doing, what I ought to be doing, what Eddie is thinking, what the coaches are thinking, what's happening at the club.

"It's always going on in my head. I think that's good, it keeps me on my toes, it keeps me striving to achieve what I want to achieve.

"I guess it can be exhausting, but it goes back to loving what you do and I do love what I do. I wouldn't change the way I am for the world."

Brown is among the players hoping to benefit from the appointment of visual awareness coach Dr Sherylle Calder to England's back room staff on a consultancy basis until the next World Cup in 2019.

Jones has instructed Calder to focus on enhancing the optical skills of the back three, but the South African is also working with all the threequarters.

"There are a variety of different programmes - you have to count how many times a shape changes into another shape, with other shapes also on the screen so it's not easy," Brown said.

"You have to click your space bar as quickly as possible every time a certain shape comes on to the screen to test your reactions.

"You have to remember numbers that flash on to the screen and then write them down. Little things like that.

"It gets progressively harder so we're looking forward to seeing if it transfers on to the field.

"I don't know if there was a pass or fail. They didn't tell us that. But we're doing a lot of eye work at the moment. Hopefully I'll get there.

"There's a leaderboard every week. Alex Lozowski was top last week. Ben Te'o is very much bottom. I enjoy it when he's bottom of the list.

"Te'o hates it, that's the best bit. He doesn't like getting hammered by anyone. It's always good fun when he's at the bottom.

"I was fourth last week. It was out of 14....I'll start there and try and get better."