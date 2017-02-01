Mahendra Singh Dhoni's first IT20 half-century helps India set England high bar

India set England a stiff target of 203 in the Twenty20 series decider after Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended a decade-long wait for an international half-century in the format.

The hosts struck 11 sixes on a batsman-friendly pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with Dhoni (56 in 36 balls) finally passing fifty for India in his 66th innings and Suresh Raina top-scoring with 63.

Although comfortably the highest score of the three-match series, the combination of short boundaries and a flat pitch mean England will still consider themselves firmly in the game at halfway.

England found out on arrival at the ground that home umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin had volunteered to stand down from on-field duties, swapping roles with third umpire Nitin Menon.

They had been deeply dissatisfied by the Hyderabadi's decision-making in Nagpur on Sunday and despite flagging their complaints to match referee Andy Pycroft had been expecting the 46-year-old to officiate again.

India, asked to bat first by Eoin Morgan for the third time in a row, started their innings with a big self-inflicted wound.

Captain Virat Kohli was hoping to put on a show at his IPL home but made a shocking error of judgement in the second over, propping Chris Jordan a couple of feet down the wicket then setting off for a single.

KL Rahul rightly declined but when Jordan threw down the stumps at Kohli's end, the non-striker received an admonishing glare.

The rest of the powerplay unfolded serenely for India, who reached 53 for one with Raina hitting three sixes in quick succession.

Rahul responded with the biggest hit yet when Moeen Ali entered the attack, launching him 98 metres down the ground in a brutal arc of the bat.

Rahul was bowled for 22, slogging across the line, but replays showed Ben Stokes should have been no-balled for overstepping.

It was not umpire Menon but senior official Anil Chaudhary who was responsible and India's balcony looked decidedly unimpressed, perhaps no surprise given England's vocal frustration at Shamshuddin.

Raina was dropped after offering Rashid a return chance on 47 and went on to put on 55 entertaining runs with Dhoni, including four sixes in 11 deliveries following the chance.

Raina tried one blow too many and was caught by Morgan off Plunkett but by now Dhoni was ready for the spotlight.

He reached his long-awaited landmark at the start of the 18th over, which Yuvraj finished in a stylish flurry as Jordan shipped 24 runs.

Yuvraj was comically deceived by a Mills slower ball and a chaotic final over contained 16 runs, a Jason Roy drop for six and two wickets.