Leigh coach Neil Jukes: 2017 target to remain in Super League

Leigh coach Neil Jukes says the Centurions' minimum target on their return to Super League is a retention of their top-flight status.

Jukes' men strolled to promotion in 2016, dropping just three points in the Championship and beating three of their four Super League opponents in the Super 8s Qualifiers, to win back their place in the big time after an 11-year absence.

Hull KR were the team to make way for the Centurions and Jukes knows they will be gunning for his team as they set out to regain their place in Super League.

"We've got our own goals which we'll keep in-house but we want to make sure we're in Super League next year, ideally without going through the Middle 8s," said Jukes at the club's pre-season media day.

"We've been in there as a team with everything to gain and, should we be in there this time, we'd probably be a team that's got everything to lose.

"That's an added pressure that we've not felt so it's not something I'd not look forward to but if that was the way we had to go, then we'd roll up our sleeves and do that because that's what we've done for the last 10 years."

Jukes was speaking on the first anniversary of his surprise appointment as head coach following the sudden walk-out of Paul Rowley on the eve of the 2016 season.

A former player with Leigh, Jukes was little known outside the club but owner Derek Beaumont always had faith in him.

"It got a lot of raised eyebrows because he'd only ever been an assistant but I'd seen Neil's role at this club and I was quite confident he could do the job," said Beaumont, who was a director of the club when they last won promotion in 2004 following an extra-time win over Whitehaven in the National League Grand Final.

Their stay in the top flight proved to be short-lived but, with Beaumont personally bank-rolling their rise through the ranks, the Centurions have a more than even chance of staying up.

"It was an impossible situation," Beaumont said of the 2005 Super League campaign in which Leigh won just two of their 28 matches. "There were no players left to recruit and I wasn't in the financial position I am now.

"We got a drubbing and I moved on and concentrated on my business with the vision of coming back in the future and doing what I wanted to do."

Leigh's player welfare officer Steve Maden, a former winger who was a mainstay of that 2005 team and scored the club's last try in Super League, appreciates the stark contrast.

"We only got promoted in October and had to try and put a squad together," Maden recalled. "A lot of our team had good jobs which they couldn't leave and, no disrespect to the people we had, but it was kind of what was left over.

"It was massively tough, a lot harder than anyone expected.

"There's a massive difference now and not just the facilities - we were at Hilton Park back then.

"It's just a lot more professional and we've got a real strong squad, we've ex-Australian internationals and ex-England international players in our team and we've got a good mix of youth and older heads."

Leigh have suffered a blow with the loss of f ull-back Gregg McNally, who sustained an ankle injury in their pre-season win over Wigan which will rule him out for up to 12 weeks.

The former Whitehaven and Huddersfield player also missed the first five months of the 2016 season after damaging his knee ligaments in a pre-season defeat to Warrington.

"It's a big blow and for Gregg as well," Jukes said. "He came back last time and had a real big impact on us getting into Super League. It's not as bad as last year so you've got to try and look at the positives."

Jukes has a number of alternatives for the full-back role, with Mitch Brown, James Clare and Ryan Hampshire among the options.

"We've got people in there and there's money still left in the salary cap should we need to do something," Jukes added.