facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

IFAB considers sin-bins for yellow cards in junior and amateur competitions

Sin-bins for yellow card offences could be ushered into junior and amateur competition as soon as next month.

Yellow cards could lead to sin-bins at professional level in the next three years
Yellow cards could lead to sin-bins at professional level in the next three years

Football's law makers will vote on the idea in March, and if accepted that could see the rugby-style ruling adopted to the professional game inside three years.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will hold its annual general meeting at Wembley on March 3 to review proposals like allowing national associations more freedom over the number of substitutions per match.

Rugby union adopted a 10-minute sin-bin for yellow cards in 2001, and football bosses are weighing up a similar move in a bid to improve general discipline.

IFAB will also consider whether to impose a new ruling that only the team captain may talk to the referee, following a slew of suggestions from FIFA's chief technical officer and Holland great Marco Van Basten.

"Particular focus will be given to the role of the captain and how her/his responsibilities could be enhanced as part of a move to improve on-field discipline and create better communication between players and match officials," read the IFAB's agenda for its AGM.