Football family gathers to pay tribute to Graham Taylor

Luminaries from the world of football gathered for the funeral of Graham Taylor in Watford on Wednesday to pay tribute to one of their own.

The former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager died on January 12, aged 72, following a suspected heart attack.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Watford captain Troy Deeney were among the mourners to attend the service at St Mary's Church in Watford.

In Watford, the affection for Taylor was undimmed by his ignominious England reign, which saw Taylor's team fail to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

And around 600 people gathered outside, many in the gold, black and red of Watford Football Club.

Taylor led the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to runners-up in the top flight in his first spell in charge, when Sir Elton John owned the club.

John's tribute to Taylor was to be read by John Motson, the BBC commentator.

The number and diversity of those in attendance - from players who played under him to rival managers and colleagues from his latter career as a BBC radio pundit - were a tribute to the man.

Within football, Taylor was widely recognised for being approachable, knowledgeable and enthusiastic.

He was considered a gentleman, warm and engaging.