England wait on Kruis ahead of Six Nations opener against France

England are still sweating over the fitness of George Kruis ahead of their RBS 6 Nations opener against France at Twickenham.

Kruis, who was only given the all-clear to face France last week after recovering from a fractured cheekbone, was forced to miss training yesterday with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old second row was being assessed by England's medical team on Wednesday, with an update on his condition expected to follow later.

If Kruis is ruled out, Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury will reform the second row partnership that started against South Africa and Fiji during the autumn.

"George is with our medical group and they're assessing how he is," England assistant coach Paul Gustard said from the squad's training base in Surrey.

"We've had our meetings as coaches this morning and medical have been looking after the players. I don't know how the assessment has gone.

"We pride ourselves as a nation about the quality we have around the country. As a coaching group from day one we were very excited about the talent we've got in English rugby at the moment.

"We're proving we can cope with people not being in the team and while there are people missing in this Six Nations there are also people returning and that's also exciting. The likes of Maro Itoje and James Haskell coming back into the group is encouraging."

Itoje, the dynamic 22-year-old, who missed the autumn internationals with a hand injury, will move from lock to fill the void at blindside flanker created by Chris Robshaw's Championship-ending shoulder surgery. Haskell, following his seven-month absence with a toe injury, is set for a return to the bench.

England, on a 14-match winning run, will start the tournament as favourites to defend their title. But Custard insists their sole concern is victory against France on Saturday.

"All we want to do is go out and win," Custard added. "Our entire focus since January 1, even before that since we beat Australia at Twickenham, is to beat France.

"That's all we've spoken about as a coaching group, all the players have been speaking about. We're excited about the challenge and getting the right result.

"France are a very good team. We saw progress from them in the autumn and they ran a couple of teams close.

"Traditionally they have got a very strong pack. They've got a big heavy tight five and backs who can play with verve and when the ball comes loose and alive they find another gear. From that, we have to respect them."