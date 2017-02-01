England batsman Joe Root calls for DRS to be introduced in T20 cricket

England will make one final effort to leave India on a winning note in the Twenty20 series decider in Bangalore, a game Joe Root hopes will be one of the last to take place without DRS reviews.

India won the Test leg 4-0 before Christmas and edged the 50-over matches 2-1 but there is precious little to pick between the sides as they go into the last clash of the tour at 1-1 in the shortest format.

Root, though, used his pre-match press conference to call for the referral system to be made available in 20-over internationals having been at the centre of an umpiring controversy at the weekend.

He was wrongly given out lbw in the final over of India's series-levelling victory, with umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin raising his finger despite a heavy inside edge.

Shamshuddin had earlier raised eyebrows by reprieving India captain Virat Kohli when a Chris Jordan delivery rapped the pads clean in front of middle stump.

On both occasions England would have happily referred the decision to the TV umpire - and been successful - but there is currently no provision for DRS in the shortest form of the game.

The idea is to keep disruption and delay to a minimum in a format built around brevity but Root feels that notion is already outdated.

"Is it time now for some sort of DRS in T20 cricket?" he asked.

"When the margins are so small and the smallest thing can turn a game of T20 cricket I do feel every opportunity to get the right decision should be taken. It's as simple as that.

"I know you want to keep the speed of the game but with it being such small margins and so important for us to get things right - with bat or ball - it's just as important to get the right decisions from the umpires as well.

"It would be quite nice to see maybe even one review for either side."

England expressed their disappointment in Shamshuddin's performance in their feedback to match referee Andy Pycroft but suggestions that the 46-year-old may swap roles with third umpire Nitin Menon for the decider have come to nothing.

Root insisted the tourists have no issues with the Shamshuddin taking charge again, suggesting umpires need the safety net of DRS just as much as the players.

"I have no problem with him umpiring any of our future games. As a player you're going to make mistakes and as an umpire you're going to do exactly the same," he said.

" He should be able to go and do his job as we are doing ours and he'll be under enough external pressure after what happened the other night anyway."

England are expected to recall seamer Liam Plunkett to their XI in place of spinner Liam Dawson on a pitch that seems likely to play firmly in the batsmen's favour.