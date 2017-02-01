British sprinter James Ellington takes first steps following surgery

British sprinter James Ellington has taken his first steps since breaking his pelvis and both his legs in a motorbike accident.

Ellington suffered the injuries in Tenerife last week but - after surgery back in the UK earlier this week - he has posted an Instagram update containing a video of his post-operation progress and vowing to be back in competition next year.

The 31-year-old wrote: "First proper steps today with a fractured pelvis, fractured left leg and completely broken right leg.

"Can't believe the progress so far - the hospital physio thought I would be in a wheelchair for at least six weeks before I could even attempt this.

"I will be back 2018."

Immediately after surgery, Ellington had tweeted on Monday: ''Out of surgery, all went well.

''Feel like I have done 200 rounds with Tyson and 50 marathons.''

His fellow athlete Nigel Levine, who also suffered pelvic injuries in the same incident while the pair were away on a training camp, was set for surgery on Wednesday.

The pair were sitting on the same motorbike when they were hit by a car driven around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

Ellington, a 100 and 200 metres specialist and two-time Olympian, was a key member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine, 27, is a 400m runner who won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.