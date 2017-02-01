facebook icon twitter icon
British sprinter James Ellington takes first steps following surgery

British sprinter James Ellington has taken his first steps since breaking his pelvis and both his legs in a motorbike accident.

James Ellington has taken his first steps since his motorbike accident in Tenerife
Ellington suffered the injuries in Tenerife last week but - after surgery back in the UK earlier this week - he has posted an Instagram update containing a video of his post-operation progress and vowing to be back in competition next year.

The 31-year-old wrote: "First proper steps today with a fractured pelvis, fractured left leg and completely broken right leg.

"Can't believe the progress so far - the hospital physio thought I would be in a wheelchair for at least six weeks before I could even attempt this.

"I will be back 2018."

Immediately after surgery, Ellington had tweeted on Monday: ''Out of surgery, all went well.

''Feel like I have done 200 rounds with Tyson and 50 marathons.''

His fellow athlete Nigel Levine, who also suffered pelvic injuries in the same incident while the pair were away on a training camp, was set for surgery on Wednesday.

The pair were sitting on the same motorbike when they were hit by a car driven around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

Ellington, a 100 and 200 metres specialist and two-time Olympian, was a key member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine, 27, is a 400m runner who won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.