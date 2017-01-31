West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell given year-long ban from cricket

West Indies' Andre Russell has been banned from all cricket for a year by an anti-doping tribunal for failing on three occasions to file his whereabouts.

Two-time ICC World Twenty20 winner Russell, 28, was hoping the long-running investigation would spare him a suspension.

But the three missed reports of his whereabouts in less than 12 months - amounting to a failed drug test under World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines - have cost the Jamaican.

The ban, effective immediately, was delivered by the independent tribunal in Kingston and confirmed by Russell's lawyer Patrick Foster in a media release which read ..."[we] are very disappointed that the panel saw fit to impose a one-year ineligibility period".

Russell, who has escaped the maximum ban of two years for the offence dating back to 2015, will consider whether to appeal.

The big-hitting all-rounder has 94 limited-overs caps for the West Indies, and just one in Tests.

He last played for his country in a Twenty 20 series win over India six months ago.

Russell is also much sought-after in Twenty20 domestic competitions around the world, including the Indian Premier League, and it was anticipated he was likely to return to play for Nottinghamshire Outlaws in this summer's NatWest Blast.