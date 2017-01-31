US Olympic Committee criticises Donald Trump's controversial travel ban

The United States Olympic Committee has joined the chorus of opposition to president Donald Trump's decision to close the American border to nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

With Los Angeles in a neck-and-neck race with Paris for the right to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics, the USOC restated its commitment to Olympic values in a thinly-veiled attack on the US president's controversial executive order.

In a joint statement released on its website on Monday, USOC chairman Larry Probst and chief executive Scott Blackmun said: "Like the United States, the Olympic Movement was founded based on principles of diversity and inclusion, of opportunity and overcoming adversity.

"As a steward of the Olympic Movement in the United States, we embrace those values.

"We also acknowledge the difficult task of providing for the safety and security of a nation. It is our sincere hope that the executive order as implemented will appropriately recognise the values upon which our nation, as well as the Olympic Movement, were founded.

"We have been specifically asked about the impact that the executive order could have on athletes and officials coming to the United States to compete.

"Recognising the extraordinary power of international sport to bring people together in a peaceful celebration of friendship, excellence and respect, the US government has today advised us that it will work with us to ensure that athletes and officials from all countries will have expedited access to the United States in order to participate in international athletic competitions."

Trump announced the 90-day ban on entry visas for nationals from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen on Friday, with a further 120-day suspension of America's refugee programme and an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria.

The new president said the measures were necessary to protect the US from the threat of terrorism and nationals from these countries would be subjected to extra security checks.

British Olympic star Sir Mo Farah has already issued a statement via his social media accounts to question what this means for him and his family, as he was born in Somalia but now lives and trains in the US, while British basketball star Luol Deng, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has also tweeted his support for refugees.

The South Sudan-born Deng, who came to London with his family as a boy, wrote: "I stand by all refugees and migrants, of all religions, just as I stand by the policies that have historically welcomed them."

And while the USOC believes it has been given assurances that athletes and officials will not be prevented from travelling to the US to compete, that is not the experience of Icelandic taekwondo player Meisam Rafiei.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Rafiei wrote: "Was on my way to US Open to compete for Iceland with my Icelandic passport and was denied because I was born in Iran."

Trump's executive order has sparked protests around the globe but it has also undermined Los Angeles' bid for the 2024 Games at a crucial time in the race.

The Californian city had been considered the favourite to win the vote of International Olympic Committee members in Peru in September but Trump's actions as president and rhetoric on the campaign trail are understood to have upset some female, Hispanic and Muslim voters.

LA, however, still has an advantage over Paris in terms of it being a low-risk bid because its venues are already built and memories of the hugely successful 1984 Olympics, which helped turn around the IOC's fortunes after a run of lacklustre Games.

The £6.1billion deal the IOC has with American broadcaster NBC between 2020 and 2032 is another positive for LA as Olympic chiefs are aware a fourth Games in a row - the 2018, 2020 and 2022 Games are all in Asia - in a difficult time slot for US TV could be an issue, and Paris could also have negative headlines to deal with if Marine Le Pen becomes French president in April.