Sutton chairman determined to keep Arsenal FA Cup tie at Gander Green Lane

Sutton will meet on Wednesday night to discuss switching their glamour FA Cup tie with Arsenal to Selhurst Park.

But chairman Bruce Elliott remains adamant that the non-league side should hold the fixture at their Gander Green Lane ground.

Sutton's reward for beating Leeds on Sunday was a mouthwatering fifth-round home tie against Arsene Wenger's Premier League superstars, and they could cash in by switching it to the 25,500-capacity home of near-neighbours Crystal Palace.

There were joyous scenes at Gander Green Lane, which holds just 5,000 fans - 4,250 of whom would be Sutton supporters - when Monday's draw was made

And Elliott told BBC Radio 4: "There are probably 4,250 reasons why we should play it at Gander Green Lane. Unless somebody tells us we are not then we most certainly would be.

"We have called a meeting for tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, of the directors and management committee, and a number of things will be discussed then.

"But there was not any thought on Monday night of staging it anywhere other than our home ground, on our artificial 3G surface.

"We might (receive more gate money), but we've banged on a bit about the romance of the cup this season, so many people were disappointed when we drew AFC Wimbledon and the game was not live on television.

"This is a volunteer-run club, they are part-time players and in our own small way we are very proud of our home ground and the prospect of Arsenal coming perhaps overtakes the fact that we could try to go to a neutral ground.

"I don't think anyone at the club on Wednesday night will even suggest that."

Sutton joined Lincoln in the last 16, the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage of the competition. The Imps, top of the National League, travel to top-flight Burnley.