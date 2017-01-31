Southampton sign Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton have signed Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini for an undisclosed fee.

Saints announced the news shortly after their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

Gabbiadini was impressed by the set-up at Southampton and he is looking forward to starting his career with the EFL Cup finalists.

"I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it's happening I can't wait to start playing," he said.

"The facilities that I have seen here are at an incredible level - top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here and perform as soon as possible."

Gabbiadini began his career with Atalanta, making 26 appearances in all competitions between 2009 and 2012, as well as undertaking a loan spell with Serie B side Cittadella.

The Italy international, capped six times by his country, has also played for Bologna, Sampdoria and Napoli in Serie A, making a combined total of 160 appearances.

Southampton director of football Les Reed was pleased to get his man after tracking Gabbiadini for a while and he believes he will be a valuable addition to Saints' strike force.

He said: "We have followed his progress for a significant amount of time and have worked hard behind the scenes to agree a deal for him this month.

"At the age of 25, we believe Manolo can play an important part in the remainder of the season, while still having his best years ahead of him.

"(Manager) Claude Puel's reputation for developing young players also makes this an ideal place in which he can take the next step in his career.

"With Jay Rodriguez, Shane Long and Nathan Redmond all in good form, and Charlie Austin making encouraging progress in his return from injury, Manolo is another exciting addition to our attacking line-up ahead of the final months of the season, as well as for future campaigns."

In total, Gabbiadini has scored 58 goals in 215 club appearances in Italy while also netting one goal for the national team.

The club had earlier announced the signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen on loan from Nice until the end of the season.