Mark Cavendish takes third place in Dubai

Mark Cavendish settled for third place in his first race of 2017 after being affected by a late puncture on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.

His rival Marcel Kittel took victory for Quick-Step Floors, with Dimension Data's Cavendish following Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) over the line.

Afterwards, Cavendish revealed he had been hit by a late puncture in the final four kilometres of the race, and had to ride on with no time for a wheel change.

"Didn't win today, but took some real positives!" the Manxman wrote on Twitter. "3rd place after riding last 4km with a puncture & my new @TeamDiData group were phenomenal."

The 181km stage from the Dubai International Marine Club to Palm Jumeirah ended in a bunch sprint after the day's break was caught with 10km to go.

Britain's national road race champion Adam Blythe finished in 10th place for his new team Aqua Blue Sport.