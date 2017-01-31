facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Mark Cavendish takes third place in Dubai

Mark Cavendish settled for third place in his first race of 2017 after being affected by a late puncture on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish finished third on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour
Mark Cavendish finished third on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour

His rival Marcel Kittel took victory for Quick-Step Floors, with Dimension Data's Cavendish following Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) over the line.

Afterwards, Cavendish revealed he had been hit by a late puncture in the final four kilometres of the race, and had to ride on with no time for a wheel change.

"Didn't win today, but took some real positives!" the Manxman wrote on Twitter. "3rd place after riding last 4km with a puncture & my new @TeamDiData group were phenomenal."

The 181km stage from the Dubai International Marine Club to Palm Jumeirah ended in a bunch sprint after the day's break was caught with 10km to go.

Britain's national road race champion Adam Blythe finished in 10th place for his new team Aqua Blue Sport.