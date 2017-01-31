Lord Coe's IAAF aide dismissed for lying to ethics board about Diack payments

Lord Coe's closest aide at world athletics' governing body has been dismissed from his senior role after he admitted receiving nearly £26,000 in cash from the son of disgraced former president Lamine Diack and lying about it.

Nick Davies, the International Association of Athletics Federation's deputy director general, said he was given the cash in two envelopes by Papa Massata Diack in July 2013, shortly before the start of the sport's World Championships in Moscow.

The Englishman told an IAAF ethics board investigation led by retired judge Sir Anthony Hooper he thought these payments - one of 5,000 euros (£4,300) and another of 25,000 euros (£21,450) - were separately a bonus for his hard work and an advance on expenses he might accrue in his work to promote the Moscow event.

But in an email to Papa Massata Diack a few days after the payment, which the BBC obtained and reported in December 2015, Davies appeared to outline a plan to delay naming Russian drugs cheats to avoid bad publicity.

Davies suggested a "very secret" five-point plan to manage media reaction to doping positives and said he needed to "sit down" with the IAAF's anti-doping team and discuss "Russian skeletons in the cupboard".

Ten days after this email was sent, Papa Massata Diack emailed his father Lamine to say he had been asked by former Russian athletics chief and IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev to pay off IAAF staff who had been "antagonistic" in trying to accelerate the processing of several outstanding Russian doping cases.

In this email, which French newspaper Le Monde reported in December 2015, the younger Diack - an IAAF marketing consultant - told his father he had paid four individuals. These included 30,000 euros to Davies for "UK press lobbying and to calm down" his wife Jane Boulter-Davies, who worked in the IAAF's anti-doping department.

These two emails in July 2013 were sent at least six months before the first rumours surfaced about senior staff at the IAAF - subsequently proven to be the Diacks' inner circle - being complicit in the Russian doping scandal and even profiting from it by blackmailing Russian athletes to bury positive cases.

But when Davies was questioned by a World Anti-Doping Agency-funded investigation into the Russian scandal and a French criminal investigation into the Diacks' behaviour, he failed to mention them. He also failed to mention them when first asked by Hooper and then lied about them when asked a second time.

Asked a third time, and told to produce bank statements, Davies came clean last June, saying he lied because he was frightened about being unfairly caught up in the Diacks' corruption. As a result he was charged with two breaches of the IAAF ethics code and provisionally suspended.

Boulter-Davies had also initially lied to Hooper about the payment and she was also charged with the same two ethics breaches, namely receiving a concealed payment and misleading an ethics inquiry.

But in a 61-page judgement, a three-person IAAF ethics board panel said it accepted Davies' story he genuinely believed the money was part bonus/part advance on expenses and he had simply been asked to put the best possible spin on Moscow 2013 by Papa Massata Diack on behalf of his father, a man he completely trusted at that point.

The judgement stated: "Mr Davies' submission that he misguidedly acted out of fear that the disclosure of his receipt of the 30,000 euros would tar him with association in the more serious corruption of the anti-doping controls identified in the Shobukhova case and the WADA IC reports is consistent with the evidence as presently known."

It added that Davies had "expressed deep remorse for his actions and has submitted that his actions were out of character" and that the panel said "it is no part of our decision that Mr Davies acted in any way corruptly".

The panel also accepted his explanation of why he initially tried to hide the payments, which he kept, and acknowledged the fact he did not actually conceal any doping cases before or after Moscow 2013. It also took into account character references and his obvious devotion to the sport.

Despite this, the panel said the breaches were serious enough to warrant dismissal, although no further ban was imposed to prevent him working in athletics.

The judgement stated: "Mr Davies is therefore free to seek employment elsewhere in the sport and to be involved in IAAF organised competitions and activities in any new capacity which he assumes within the sport."

Boulter-Davies also admitted the two charges, although the panel thought her offence was a product of trying to support her husband once he had lied about the payments. As a result, she received a six-month suspension, which she has already served, having been provisionally suspended since June. She can now return to work at the IAAF.

A third case related to a 10,000-euro payment Papa Massata Diack made to the IAAF's medical manager Pierre-Yves Garnier for work he had done in setting up a commemorative event for Lamine Diack in France.

Garnier contested charges of failing to cooperate with Hooper's investigation at first and accepting a concealed payment. The panel accepted most of his story but decided to give him a backdated three-month suspension for his lack of engagement with the investigation.

Both Diacks, Balakhnichev, former IAAF anti-doping boss Gabriel Dolle and Lamine Diack's legal adviser Habib Cisse have already been banned for their part in the wider Russian doping scandal, which is also the subject of a French criminal investigation.