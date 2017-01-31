Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood signs long-term deal at Burnley

Burnley have signed midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year.

His move brings to an end almost five years at Villa Park, where he made 162 appearances for the club - including 124 in the Premier League - and he could make his debut for Burnley when they travel to Watford at the weekend.

``I'm delighted to be here. It's happened fast but I've been made to feel very welcome and I can't wait to get going,`` Westwood told Clarets Player.

"It feels like a proper football club and homely and that's what I like. I like to be appreciated and I think I will definitely get that here.

"The manager at Villa said I could speak to Burnley and for me that was perfect - a fresh start because things had got a bit stale at Villa. It's a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do.

"I have had some great times at Villa but recently it's not been too good. I'm back in the Premier League and I've got another chance - coming here into a dressing room like this, full of British talent, and people who want to do well.

"I fit that bill and hopefully we can grow as a team and keep on improving. For any club to stay in the Premier League is a big achievement. Burnley are doing very well and hopefully that can keep improving.

``I have watched Burnley and they look a bunch of people who work hard and have definitely got enough talent and hopefully I can add to that.``

Westwood began his career at Crewe and joined Villa in 2012. He helped the Midlands club reach the 2015 FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal, and was part of the Villa squad relegated from the Premier League last season.

But after relegation to the Championship last season, and a high turnover of managers and players at Villa Park, Westwood welcomed the chance of a move to Burnley and the chance to revive his Premier League career.

He did not feature for Villa in their FA Cup third-round defeat at Tottenham this month so he will be eligible to play for Burnley in the competition, with the Clarets set to host National League leaders Lincoln in the fifth round in February.