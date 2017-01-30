Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott: We won't waste FA Cup windfall

Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott may be counting a £300,000 windfall but his ambitions stretch no further than fixing a leaky roof.

National League Sutton created the biggest shock of the FA Cup fourth round when Jamie Collins' penalty knocked out Championship high-flyers Leeds.

Their Gander Green Lane ground was packed to the rafters with 5,000 fans crammed in to witness a result to rival Sutton's famous 1989 win over Coventry.

But even as jubilant manager Paul Doswell spoke to the media after the match, rain was dripping on his head through a hole in the roof of the main stand.

Elliott revealed: " We fixed one of the leaks in the roof of the dressing room after we beat AFC Wimbledon, but there's another one now in the bar so I suspect some very kind roofing company will come and help us.

"With the television and everything we thought this was a £200,000 game. It's become a £300,000 game now with the winnings.

"But this club has its feet firmly on the ground financially. We won't waste it. It will be well spent.

"To find ourselves going through again - I'm just so delighted for the supporters and all the people who work at this football club.

"They're all volunteers. It's just so good to give them a day like that."

Even Doswell is a volunteer of sorts as he does not get paid for the job, and some of the cup cash will go towards repaying the loan he gave the club to pay for their 3G pitch.

At least Doswell, a property developer by trade, should know a decent roofer.

"I was doing an interview and the roof was leaking," Doswell said.

"Then we were training and people came running in saying there was water coming into the electrical cupboard!

"I said to the chairman instead of just patching the roof, can we have a new one? He said he'll think about it.

"It's stuff like that, it's an old lady of a ground now and it needs some upkeep.

"We won't be spending £15,000 or £20,000 on a player, we have no ambitions to be a League Two club."

And therein lies a tale. A fascinating club, Sutton have not only a leaky roof but a self-imposed glass ceiling.

"Manchester United can't go anywhere, they can't get promoted, and we believe the National League is the right league for us," added Doswell.

"It's the right league for me and for the club. We are volunteer-based and we haven't got the capacity to become a League Two club.

"I don't want to be a league manager. It holds zero interest for me.

"The view is that the National League is the best league for us. It's the Premier League for us, and we have a big enough job staying in it.

"It's not a lack of ambition. I'd just like this club to be the best National League club it can be."