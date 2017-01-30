Keaton Jennings handed Durham one-day captaincy

England opener Keaton Jennings has been named as Durham's Royal London One-Day Cup captain for the 2017 season.

The 24-year-old, who made a century on his Test debut against India late last year, led the team in the absence of the injured Paul Collingwood last season but has now taken on the role on a permanent basis.

Former England all-rounder Collingwood will continue to lead the county in the Specsavers County Championship, while Paul Coughlin has been named as vice-captain to Jennings.

"It's one of those dreams as a young boy, you want to lead your side so it's an honour to lead Durham this year," said Jennings.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it. The two signings we have made, Lathers (Tom Latham) & Cooky (Stephen Cook) are brilliant for the squad and the guys as well.

"The couple of games I did last year were really good fun and it was a privilege and honour to do it.

"There is a real sense of positivity around at the minute. Hopefully we can push forward and see how far we can go."

Jennings will captain the England Lions for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, while also captaining the North side in the inaugural North vs South series in the UAE before the start of the county season.