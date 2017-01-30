Firefighters extinguish small electrical blaze at Old Trafford

Manchester United were forced to call firefighters to deal with a small electrical blaze which broke out at Old Trafford on Monday morning.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6:58am after reports of a fire in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 90 minutes before the minor blaze, involving electrical equipment in a lift motor room, was extinguished.

Manchester United confirmed there were no injuries and there was minimal damage to the area.

A statement on the club's website read: "The club can confirm a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 07:00 GMT on Monday morning.

"The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively."

On Sunday evening, around 13 hours before the fire broke out, Jose Mourinho's side secured a 4-0 victory over Wigan at Old Trafford to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This latest development comes at a time when Old Trafford's security is under increased scrutiny.

United saw the final match of the 2015-16 season against Bournemouth called off after what proved to be a fake bomb, left behind following a training exercise, was found in a toilet.

There was another incident in November when two individuals managed to break off from a stadium tour and stay overnight at Old Trafford ahead of the match with Arsenal.