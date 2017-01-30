FA explains FA Cup television choices

The BBC was unable to switch its match choice for live FA Cup coverage due to logistical issues, the Football Association has said.

BBC presenters Gary Lineker and Dan Walker said on Twitter the corporation unsuccessfully requested to switch their second live fixture from this weekend's fourth round from Manchester United against Wigan to non-league Lincoln versus Brighton.

Rights holders BBC and BT had to pick their selections before the third-round replays took place but after Lincoln shocked Ipswich to reach round four the BBC requested a switch.

On Sunday evening, amid criticism about Lincoln's upset not being televised while United's thrashing of Wigan was, Walker responded to a fan on Twitter with: "you should ? the FA. We asked to do Lincoln live!"

Lineker then added: "After Lincoln won their replay we asked FA to change to Lincoln Brighton game. They refused."

But the FA has said changing televised games at short notice, and the knock-on effect of switching kick-off times, would be unfair on clubs, supporters and police.

An FA spokesperson told Press Association Sport: "Live television fixtures for the Emirates FA Cup are selected by the broadcasters with support from the FA.

"In this instance the selections for the live fourth-round matches needed to be made prior to the third-round replays in order to be fair to the travelling fans, the clubs and to ensure safe policing of the matches."