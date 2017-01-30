England await decision over umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin for Twenty20 decider

England are waiting to find out if umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin will stand in their Twenty20 series decider against India on Wednesday.

Shamshuddin's decision-making left a lot to be desired during Sunday's match in Nagpur, denying England a couple of strong lbw shouts then giving Joe Root out by the same method in a dramatic final over despite a sizeable inside edge.

England went on to lose the match despite needing just eight off the final six balls, setting up an intriguing winner-takes-all clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Captain Eoin Morgan spoke of his "extreme frustration" at Shamshuddin after the match and it is understood England's post-match feedback to match referee Andy Pycroft, which is submitted as standard practice, made clear their dissatisfaction with the Hyderabadi's performance.

Further informal discussions with Pycroft are set to take place on the eve of the match and there remains a possibility that Shamshuddin could be moved from on-field duties to TV umpire.

The 46-year-old was not initially listed as one of the officials for the match in Nagpur, having stood in a one-day international between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide three days earlier and travelled immediately afterwards.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India, who are responsible for allocating local umpires in limited-overs cricket, were eager to use him ahead of the previous appointee CK Nandan.

Shamshuddin is well thought of at the ICC and is a member of its international panel - one tier below the highest possible elite list. With 21 ODIs and 11 T20Is on his CV dating back to 2013, he is hardly a rookie either.

There is not expected to be any specific request from the England and Wales Cricket Board to withdraw Shamshuddin but given his hectic week and the spotlight around him, he may be advised to step out of the spotlight.

In that instance Nitin Menon could join Anil Chaudhary in the middle. The 33-year-old officiated in his first international in the opening match of the T20 series in Kanpur and is currently slated to be third umpire.