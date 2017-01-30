Dan Evans becomes British number two at career-high ranking of 45

Dan Evans is the new British number two after his impressive run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old is enjoying the best spell of his career and built on his first tour final in Sydney with a best-ever grand slam performance at Melbourne Park, where he beat Marin Cilic on his way to the l ast 16.

That sees him move up six places up to 45, a career-high, two spots ahead of Kyle Edmund.

With Andy Murray retaining his number one ranking despite a shock early exit in Australia, it is the first time in 11 years that there has been three British men in the top 50 when Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski were all present.

Roger Federer, who brilliantly claimed his 18th grand slam success at the age of 35, climbed seven places to 10 after his first tournament since Wimbledon last year.

In the women's rankings British number one Johanna Konta drops a place to 10 despite her run to the quarter-final as she dropped 350 points from her semi-final appearance in 2016.

Serena Williams reclaims the number one spot from Angelique Kerber following her 23rd grand slam title in Australia.