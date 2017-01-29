Philippe Coutinho: Strong belief in Jurgen Klopp convinced me to sign new deal

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho's belief in manager Jurgen Klopp convinced him to sign a new five-year contract and he insists over the longer term the German will deliver trophies.

The last realistic chance of silverware this season slipped through Liverpool's fingers with the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat at home to Sky Bet Championship side Wolves on Saturday.

It capped a woeful week of three successive Anfield losses, which included two cup exits, and left the Reds with just Champions League qualification to fight for.

However, the Brazil international, whose form this season has attracted the attention of Barcelona, insists that short-term pain will be outweighed by long-term gain.

"I signed a new contract and there was a message - I am happy to sign," he said.

"I would like to say it is not about one week, no matter how bad that is, it is about the future with this squad.

"You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused.

"Everyone believes in that and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment.

"Yes it has been a bad week but we are looking beyond that.

"Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager - we are confident that will happen.

"I have signed because the manager is a winner and everyone believes in him.

"I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles - that is why I signed a new contract and that is what we want to do."

While not quite at crisis point - Liverpool have a two-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester City as they look to secure their more realistic pre-season aim of a top-four finish - the Merseysiders' campaign has been in freefall since the turn of the year.

Just one win in eight matches, and that a scrappy 1-0 FA Cup replay victory over League Two Plymouth, has left Klopp and his squad facing numerous questions about their quality and strength in depth.

Only once before in their 125-year history (1923) have Liverpool lost four successive home matches, but the prospect has become very real with Premier League leaders Chelsea next up on Tuesday.

Klopp will restore his first-choice side, having made nine changes for the FA Cup tie, but with confidence at a season-low, producing a performance good enough to avoid defeat may be difficult.

"Yes, it was hugely disappointing (against Wolves) and we have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important," added Coutinho, whose appearance off the bench for the second half could not turn around the result.

"We all left the dressing room feeling so disappointed because we lost again. It was very hard.

"We have another opportunity straight away to bounce back and it is a good opportunity, a big game against Chelsea.

"We have a few days to prepare everything and to go again and that is what we must do now."