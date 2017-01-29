James Woods takes gold in Colorado

Great Britain's James Woods claimed gold in the men's ski big air at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Woods, who just missed out on a medal when finishing fourth earlier in the slopestyle, landed a pair of triple corks to take top spot from Sweden's Henrik Harlaut on countback after both recorded a score of 88 from their best two jumps combined.

It was Woods' second X Games medals after he took home the bronze from the slopestyle event in 2013.

Big air will be making its Olympic debut next year in Pyeongchang.

Woods completed a successful day for Britain after Katie Ormerod had won bronze in the women's snowboard slopestyle behind American pair Julie Marino and Jamie Anderson.