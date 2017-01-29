facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Injured Anthony Watson to miss England's Six Nations opener against France

England winger Anthony Watson has been ruled out for a period of three to four weeks by a hamstring problem.

Anthony Watson has been sidelined by a hamstring problem
Anthony Watson has been sidelined by a hamstring problem

The Bath flyer will miss the opening RBS 6 Nations clash with France at Twickenham next weekend but it is hoped he will be available to head coach Eddie Jones later in the tournament.

A medical assessment confirmed that Watson has a slight muscular strain to his hamstring which will require a rehabilitation period of between three and four weeks.

Watson will remain with England for his rehabilitation and Jones said: " It's disappointing news for Anthony and for England, but we know he'll rehab diligently to get himself right to go as soon as he can.

"We're confident he'll be in the mix later in the championship."