England thwarted by Bumrah and umpire

A combination of brilliant death bowling and risible umpiring saw India level the Twenty20 series against England and set up a winner-takes-all clash in Bangalore.

England needed just eight runs off the final over in Nagpur to seal the match - and with it the series - but saw top-scorer Joe Root (38) given lbw by umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin from Jasprit Bumrah's first ball despite a big inside edge.

It was the last, and most egregious, in a handful of poor calls from the Hyderabadi official but England might still have crossed the line had Bumrah not closed things out clinically, conceding just two runs for a five-run win.

Shamshuddin's decision was met with angry incredulity by Root, who at least did his best to turn his head away from the official as he gave vent to his frustrations. In the first innings the 46-year-old had judged India skipper Virat Kohli not out to a clear lbw and also gave Yuvraj Singh the benefit of the doubt on a tighter shout from Moeen Ali.

But gripes over sub-par officiating should not entirely overshadow some engrossing cricket on a low-scoring pitch where KL Rahul's 71 in 47 balls was ultimately a match-winning turn in a total of 144 for eight.

Both teams bowled with efficiency and guile on a tricky surface for the batsmen but while Rahul was able to turn his score into something substantial, the highest T20 score by an Indian against England, Root and Ben Stokes were finished at 38.

Chris Jordan, with three for 28, and Moeen Ali, whose four overs cost just 20, were the pick of the English attack but India were just as accomplished in the field.

Bumrah and Ashish Nehra took a combined five for 48 in their eight overs as England finished short on 139 for six.