Bojan Krkic leaves Stoke for Mainz on loan

Stoke forward Bojan Krkic has joined Bundesliga club Mainz on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Barcelona product joined Stoke for £3million in the summer of 2014 and made an instant impact in the Potteries.

Bojan scored 15 goals in 59 Stoke appearances, but has fallen out of favour under Mark Hughes this season and made only five Premier League starts.

"It is an honour for me that Mainz 05 gives me the opportunity to prove myself in another European top league," Bojan told the German club's official website.

"I look forward to the team as well as to fans and to help the 05ern soon on the pitch."

Mainz coach Martin Schmidt said: "In Bojan, we are able to win a strong, dangerous and creative attacking midfielder with outstanding footballing quality, which he can play on all offensive positions.

"I am looking forward to the exciting task of providing him and his individual opportunities in the coming months for our team."

Bojan's departure comes after Stoke signed West Brom striker Saido Berahino for an initial £12million on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The once-capped Spain international explained on his personal Twitter account that he does not see moving to Germany as the end of his Stoke career.

He also thanked the Potters for their co-operation in helping him return to fitness after he ruptured a cruciate knee ligament in an FA Cup tie at Rochdale in January 2015.

Bojan did not play for seven months after suffering that injury, but he returned to score seven goals in the 2015-16 season.

"For the time being, this isn't a goodbye to Stoke City," Bojan said.

"It's just a 'see you soon', but I didn't want to pass up on the opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in ensuring that I hold great memories of my time at this club.

"Firstly, thank you to Stoke City for giving me the chance to play in, and enjoy the Premier League.

"I would particularly like to thank the club's board for standing by me during the tough times, such as when I was allowed to recover from my cruciate ligament injury back in Barcelona, alongside my family, or when the club offered me a new contract a few months on from my return to the side.

"Without doubt, some of the happiest moments of my career have come in a Stoke shirt."