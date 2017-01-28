Tim Bresnan and Doncaster-born Sam Whiteman propel Perth Scorchers to BBL title

Former England seamer Tim Bresnan starred as Perth Scorchers cruised to their third Big Bash League title in four years with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers in the final at the WACA.

Bresnan was expensive from his allotted four overs but chipped in with three lower order wickets to blunt any hopes the Sixers had of a late charge as they ended on 141 for nine in Perth.

Doncaster-born Sam Whiteman creamed five fours and three sixes in a quickfire 41 in reply for the Scorchers, who coasted home with 25 balls to spare after Michael Klinger took over big-hitting responsibilities to finish on 71 not out from 49 deliveries.

Another Englishman Ian Bell was at the other end as the Scorchers regained the title that was lost to Sydney Thunder 12 months ago.

Last year's final is the only time in six editions of the BBL that the Scorchers have not made it to the showpiece encounter, while they are the only franchise to have multiple wins in the competition.

This fixture was a repeat of the final from two years ago, when a fumbled run-out attempt off the very last ball allowed the Scorchers to scamper to the title.

There proved to be little tension this time around as the Sixers slipped to 17 for three after being put into bat although Brad Haddin's 38 in a partnership of 57 with captain Moises Henriques (21) steadied proceedings.

Only Johan Botha, with 32, was able to reach double figures from the rest of Sydney's line-up however, his innings ending when he was caught at fine leg off Bresnan.

The Yorkshireman had four balls earlier cleaned up Ben Dwarshuis, after Sean Abbott had become his first wicket in his previous over, as he finished with figures of three for 40 to ensure the Sixers finished with a below par total.

In response, Whiteman, who was born in South Yorkshire but emigrated with his family to Western Australia at an early age, went six-four-four-four off Australia international Jackson Bird in the second over to ignite Perth's charge.

His downfall, stumped after coming down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, failed to stop the Scorchers in their tracks, with Klinger picking up the mantle.

Bell offered fine support in his unbeaten 31 off 25 balls, with two fours and a sumptuous straight six off Abbott, but it was Klinger who ended proceedings with a booming maximum in the 16th over.