Lee Selby close to tears after title defence against Jonathan Barros called off

Lee Selby will not defend his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros on Saturday after the bout was called off just over 24 hours before it was due to take place.

Selby was set to fight the Argentine in Las Vegas but it has been cancelled after Barros did not meet requirements set by the Nevada Athletic Commission, with the announcement coming just before the weigh-in at the MGM Grand.

The 29-year-old was booked in on the undercard of Carl Frampton's WBA featherweight title clash with Leo Santa Cruz, with Selby eyeing up a bout with the winner if he did the business against Barros.

"Im terribly sorry and I'm almost in tears, all the hard work I put in with my team, my trainer, my management, " he said in quotes reported by the BBC. "Everything went perfectly but the opponent for some reason cant' fight and I am left without a contest. The only good thing is that I am returning home as world champion.

"This was my big stage, my chance to shine. But trust me, I will be back. I will come again. Hopefully I can get straight back in the mix, get a quick win under my belt.

"Then I would like to challenge the winner of Frampton-Santa Cruz."