Man arrested by detectives investigating 'historical abuse' in football

Detectives investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football have arrested a man aged in his 70s, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Officers arrested the man from Cambridge at a property in the city on Friday morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault. He is currently in custody.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were working closely with partners including the Football Association, the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils.