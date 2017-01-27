England internationals Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett to play for the MCC

England internationals Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett will both represent Marylebone Cricket Club in March's Champion County clash with Middlesex.

The pair, who both made their England Test debuts this winter, are part of a young MCC side that will take on the county champions in the annual day-night four-day clash in Abu Dhabi.

Hameed, currently working his way back to full fitness following a broken finger sustained in India, and Duckett also play for England Lions on the tour of Sri Lanka over the next couple of months.

Skippered by Kent batsman Sam Northeast, the MCC team includes England Lions Joe Clarke, Tom Alsop and Lewis Gregory.

Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox, Kent all-rounder Matt Coles, Yorkshire seamer Matt Fisher and Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane make up the XI.

MCC head of cricket John Stephenson said: "Having worked closely with the England selectors to assemble this group, I am very pleased with the fantastic talent we have at our disposal.

"Haseeb Hameed, Joe Clarke and Ben Duckett are three of the most exciting young batsmen in the country at the moment, and I'm looking forward to seeing them.

"We've also selected a youthful and varied bowling attack which I'm sure will pose problems for the Middlesex batsmen."

MCC team for Champion County clash: Sam Northeast (captain), Haseeb Hameed, Tom Alsop, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Matt Coles, Matt Fisher, Mason Crane, Jack Leach.