Anthony Watson a concern for England's Six Nations opener with hamstring strain

Anthony Watson has become a doubt for England's RBS 6 Nations opener against France after suffering a hamstring strain.

The Bath winger will undergo scans on Saturday to determine the extent of an injury picked up during England's training camp in Portugal.

Watson missed England's November Tests due to a broken jaw but was pushing for a starting berth in the Six Nations opener on February 4.

"Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby, will go for a scan tomorrow, Saturday January 28, following a hamstring strain sustained in training at England's training camp in Vilamoura, Portugal," read a Rugby Football Union (RFU) statement.

Watson's latest injury blow could open the door for Gloucester's Jonny May to slot in, with Jack Nowell and Marland Yarde competing for the other wing role.

Champions England will start their title defence by hosting France at Twickenham, with Dylan Hartley confirmed as captain as he returns from his six-week suspension for striking Leinster's Sean O'Brien.