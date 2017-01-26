England freshen up bowling attack for first T20 clash

England freshened up their bowling attack for the first Twenty20 against India, picking recent arrivals Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills and recalling Adil Rashid after he was dropped for the last two one-day internationals.

Pace pair Jordan and Mills were not part of the ODI squad but have been flown in as short-form specialists for the three-match series, while Rashid returns ahead of fellow spinner Liam Dawson.

As expected Joe Root returned to the side after missing the last ODI and he will play a key part in the England chase, after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent in the hosts.