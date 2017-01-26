Bernhard Langer rejects claim he complained to President Trump about US vote

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer has denied he complained to President Donald Trump about possible voting irregularities in the US elections.

Following victory over Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, Trump said this week on Twitter there would be a " major investigation" into perceived voter fraud, including from " those who are illegal".

A report in the New York Times said the President had told an anecdote involving Langer to back up his concerns during a dinner with House and Senate leaders on Monday.

That anecdote reportedly suggested German Langer complained of being informed by officials at a polling station near his Florida home that he would not be able to vote, while others in the queue were permitted to do so.

The New York Times said Trump spoke of having been informed there were people in the queue who looked as though they should not have been allowed to vote.

The article said a White House official later stated it had in fact been something which happened to one of Langer's friends and the story was subsequently passed on to Trump during an exchange with the golfer in Florida over the Thanksgiving holidays.

Langer, 59, said in a statement that the story had been a "mischaracterisation by the media" of what occurred.

He said in the statement released by the PGA Tour Champions seniors circuit: "The voting situation reported was not conveyed from me to President Trump, but rather was told to me by a friend.

"I then relayed the story in conversation with another friend, who shared it with a person with ties to the White House. From there, this was misconstrued.

"I am not a citizen of the United States, and cannot vote.

"It's a privilege to live in the United States, and I am blessed to call America my home. I will have no further comment at this time."