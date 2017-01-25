James Ellington recovering after successful surgery following motorbike accident

British sprinter James Ellington has declared surgery "all went well" after his motorbike accident in Tenerife last week.

Ellington and Nigel Levine, who had been away at a training camp, suffered pelvic injuries in the incident.

The 31-year-old Ellington also sustained a broken tibia and fibula and a facial fracture, and he arrived back in the UK on Monday ahead of undergoing an operation on Tuesday.

"Out of surgery, all went well," Ellington said on his personal Twitter account.

"Feel like I have done 200 rounds with Tyson and 50 marathons."

Levine flew back to London on Tuesday and is set for surgery on Wednesday.

The pair were sitting on the same motorbike when they were hit by a car coming at them around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

While their injuries are not life-threatening, there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level.

Ellington, a 100 and 200 metres specialist and two-time Olympian, was a key member of Great Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

The 27-year-old Levine is a 400m runner who won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

The duo will miss the 2017 season, which includes the World Championships in London.