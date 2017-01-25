Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hails record-matching side after St Johnstone win

Boss Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to his Celtic players after they matched the Lisbon Lions' unbeaten domestic run with a 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

Jock Stein's all-conquering Hoops side of 1967 went 26 games without defeat in Scotland at the start of the season which saw them win which every competition they played in including the European Cup.

That was equalled by the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders at Parkhead as defender Dedryck Boyata headed in a Stuart Armstrong corner in the second half with a goal that took the champions 22 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Afterwards Rodgers said: "It is a huge honour and huge testament to them and how they have worked on day-to-day basis and how committed they have been in what we are trying to do.

"If you think it was 50 years since it was set and you think of the great players and manager who have been at the club.

"It shows you how difficult it is to achieve so for these players to do it, a big congratulations to them."

Rodgers then told Chelsea they would be wasting their time bidding for Craig Gordon.

The Hoops and Scotland keeper, who had a spell in England with Sunderland, was reported to be of interest to the Stamford Bridge club but the Northern Irishman said: "If it is the case then of course we don't want to sell him.

"His contract is up at the end of the season but there is an option for the club.

"But it is not something we would consider really. He is someone I want to lock down for during my time here. He is a good guy who is enjoying life.

"I am not surprised. It is a demonstration of where this team is at, the qualities they have shown.,

"It is a big testament to him and the team. There is a lot of speculation around many of our players so it is a great credit that they are performing so well and at a level where the great clubs are interested .

"Craig is very much a part of what I am doing here. He is 34 years old and can go on for a number of years yet and can be a real pillar of this team."

Saints boss Tommy Wright claimed his side were robbed of a chance to get a draw when referee Andrew Dallas ignored a push on Steven Anderson by Celtic skipper Scott Brown, making his 400th appearance, inside the box when the visitors were trailing 1-0.

He said: "There are difficult decisions and easy decisions and that would probably have been the easiest one for a referee to make.

"I am always one for defending referees but I don't see how he cannot give that.

"He has a clear view. It is a push on the back and anywhere else on the pitch it is a free-kick and it robbed us of the opportunity of trying to get an equaliser."