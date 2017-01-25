America's Cup switched to a biennial event

A revamped America's Cup is to be contested on a biennial basis to promote continuity and interest in sport's oldest international trophy.

Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing) chief executive Martin Whitmarsh announced a new framework agreement in London on Wednesday, aimed at broadening the appeal of the event first staged in 1851 and to ensure certainty over its future.

The 35th America's Cup match takes place in June in Bermuda and plans are in place for the next two editions until 2021.

The agreement is designed to ensure momentum so the series remains in the public consciousness, like Formula One, and to attract participants.

"We are now on the cusp of something very, very exciting," said Whitmarsh, whose background is in motorsport.

"It wasn't easy, but the spirit of cooperation was so high that I've got massive expectations for this sport in the future."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie won the 2013 edition as tactician for Oracle Team USA in San Francisco.

The Deed of Gift, which allows the defender to make key selections like the location for the race, is respected by the agreement.

It was that deed which had prompted much of the legal wrangling which led to long periods of the America's Cup being fought for in legal surroundings, rather than out on the water.

Ainslie's new team, Land Rover BAR, is seeking victory for the trophy which was first awarded in 1851.

Ainslie said: "It's a pivotal moment in the history of the America's Cup, to, for the first time, have the teams coming together.

"To have a plan for the future and to be able to commit to that is a big step forward.

"You look at the history of the cup and it is a very complicated history.

"Having the situation now where the key stakeholders are coming together and agreeing is the key fact here.

"That gives us an incredibly strong foundation."

The agreement, it is hoped, will encourage participants and grow the audience.

There have already been expressions of interest from a number of potential new teams, who have security in planning for the next world series, which will follow the awarding of the America's Cup and build towards the 2019 edition.

The rules will be simplified as a result of the agreement, with the class of boat and time frames confirmed, while there is an entry level budget of US dollars 30million (£23.8m) to 40m (£31.75m).

Land Rover BAR's budget is currently US dollars 90m (£71.4m), with the expectation it will be halved after its first participation, but there is no budget cap at present.

Five of the teams competing this year were represented at the announcement at Mayfair jewellers House of Garrard, but Emirates Team New Zealand were not present.

House of Garrard was where the America's Cup trophy was originally crafted in 1848.

Whitmarsh expressed optimism that the Kiwis would also join the agreement.

Ainslie is the Land Rover BAR team principal and intends to compete as a sailor in the America's Cup until 2021.

"It's going to be one of the, if not the, most hotly contested America's Cups in history," the Briton said of this summer's competition.

Ainslie may then consider entering the round-the-world Jules Verne Trophy.

The Vendee Globe, in which Alex Thomson finished second earlier this month, would be too big a challenge even for a man of Ainslie's stature.

"Not the Vendee Globe. Unfortunately I don't think I have enough of the requisite skill-sets to take on sailing around the world on my own," Ainslie added.

"You do need to be not just a good sailor, but you need to be an engineer, an electrician, a meteorologist all at the same time.

"The Jules Verne challenge, which is crewed round the world, is something that appeals to me.

"Maybe once we get this America's Cup journey out of the way that might be the next challenge."