Granit Xhaka 'spoken to by police about incident of racial abuse at Heathrow'

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed by police following an allegation he racially abused a member of staff at Heathrow airport on Monday evening, Press Association Sport understands.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international was not arrested but visited a local police station after a different party reported the alleged incident.

Xhaka, who was sent off in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, was interviewed under caution with Metropolitan Police confirming the details of the allegation in a statement released to PA Sport.

"Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five," the statement read.

"The allegation was made by a third party.

"Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue."

When contacted by Press Association Sport, Arsenal said: "This is a private matter which is in the hands of the police."

Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer for a fee in excess of £30million.

He has recently enjoyed a run in the side but will serve a four-match ban having been shown his second red card of the season at the weekend.