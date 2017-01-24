Andy Murray should miss GB's Davis Cup tie with Canada says captain Leon Smith

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith believes Andy Murray would be better off skipping next week's World Group tie against Canada.

Murray flew home from Melbourne on Monday night following his shock Australian Open defeat to Mischa Zverev and must now decide whether to make the trip to Ottawa.

Press Association Sport understands Murray had originally planned not to play but the Scot's early exit from the first grand slam of the year could yet change his thinking.

Murray's superb form meant a busy end to 2016 while both the American hard-court swing and then a hectic clay-court season lie just around the corner.

Smith, who had not yet spoken to Murray, would sympathise if the world number one chose to opt out.

"To be honest, the best thing for his body is probably not to play, in my opinion," Smith said.

"Don't get me wrong - I'd love him to play. But, for his own good, it's better for him to rest up and train and get ready for this next period, because there won't be much time the rest of the year and this might be a really good time to do it.

"Once you play Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, then you hit the clay season and the grass season, there isn't much time. So this is probably the best time."

Smith is likely to name Murray in his squad on Tuesday to keep all options open but that would not be decisive given teams can be changed up until the day before the tie.

Dan Evans, fresh from his excellent run to the Australian Open fourth round, is expected to be included, along with Kyle Edmund and doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot.

The three-day tie starts on February 3 as Britain begin their bid to claim back the trophy they won in 2015.