Keri-anne Payne announces retirement from swimming

Olympic medallist and former world champion Keri-anne Payne has announced her retirement from swimming.

Payne claimed silver as the 10-kilometres open-water event made its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008.

The 29-year-old won world gold in 2011 and 2013, but top spot on the Olympics podium proved elusive in London and Rio.

She said: "The sport of swimming has given me life-defining experiences, helped me find joy in taking on incredible challenges and created friendships that have enriched my life.

"The decision to retire from competitive swimming has been made easy as I continue to chase and fuel my passion, inspiring people to share my love of open water.

"I've loved being part of the huge transformation in open-water swimming.

"In 2008 I had to explain what my event was, four years later I walked out in front of 30,000 fans for my race at the London 2012 Olympic Games. That was my proudest sporting moment."

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said: "Keri-anne has been an exceptional ambassador for swimming throughout her long career.

"She has inspired many around her with her training ethic and determination to succeed at the very top level."