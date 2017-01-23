England bowler David Willey a doubt for T20 series in India with shoulder injury

David Willey is a major doubt for England's Twenty20 international series in India as he waited behind in Kolkata to undergo a scan on an injury to his left shoulder.

The left-arm seamer seemingly aggravated the issue while bowling in the final one-dayer between the teams at Eden Gardens, sending down only two overs before leaving the field in England's consolation five-run victory.

Wearing a sling on Monday , he did not travel with the squad to Kanpur, the venue for Thursday's first T20, and is unlikely to be risked for the three-match series.

Willey's enforced departure left England a bowler light on Sunday, although the tourists were able to avoid a series whitewash as they manfully defended 321 for eight.

But victory in a dead rubber failed to paper over the cracks for England head coach Trevor Bayliss, who hopes the team can take lessons from the 2-1 series defeat as they build towards this summer's Champions Trophy on home soil.

Following a high-scoring series, with both sides exceeding 300 in all three matches, Bayliss did not hide his frustration with England's bowlers but has tipped them to bounce back.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm not necessarily concerned. We've seen them bowl very well before this. Throughout this series we've probably been a little bit on the short side.

"When we get home in that Champions Trophy it will be about putting balls in the right area.

"I'm a little bit disappointed in the last three games but we've seen these guys bowl well before and fully expect them to come back from this."

Bayliss did not rule out changes being made to the bowling department when England next take to the field in an ODI in the West Indies in March.

He name-checked Stuart Broad, England's third highest wicket-taker of all-time but largely unused since the 2015 World Cup, plus Steven Finn and Mark Wood, omitted from this tour due to lack of form and injury respectively.

Bayliss added: "All of those blokes, I'm sure, will be looked at in the early part of the season."

The trip has been far more enjoyable for England's batsmen, although Bayliss is slightly concerned by a poor conversion rate of fifties into hundreds.

On the 10 occasions a touring batsman brought up a half-century, only captain Eoin Morgan in Cuttack made it to three figures. India, by contrast, had four centurions across the series.

Bayliss said: "If there is an area that we can improve with the batting - and we have spoken about it in the changing room - it's one or two guys going on to get a hundred.

"I think that automatically gives us that extra 20 or 30 runs that may well have won us the game in those first two."