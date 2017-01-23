Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams set to turn professional

Nicola Adams is set to turn professional after leaving the GB Boxing programme with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old double Olympic champion has been released from her contract and will not be part of the squad for the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Adams has made no secret of the fact that she has been talking to professional suitors and Press Association Sport understands an announcement regarding her future is imminent.

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken said: "Nicola has made a huge contribution to both the Olympic programme and the sport of boxing and I would like to thank her for everything she has done for GB Boxing since she joined the squad in 2010."