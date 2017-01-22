Spurs have come a long way in a short time, insists Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City shows how far Mauricio Pochettino's side have come.

Spurs were outplayed by City and trailed to goals from Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne.

But they pulled one back through Dele Alli and earned a point thanks to Son Heung-min's goal 13 minutes from time.

The result means Tottenham sit third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea and three ahead of City.

Goalkeeper Lloris said: " At the end we got one point at City away when they probably played their best game of the season.

"It is a very good point. Of course we are able to do better with and without the ball but this was a game where we won the point with spirit and that is very positive.

"We talked to each other at the end of the game and this is a big change from the past. Maybe a few years ago we would have lost a bad defeat, especially at 2-0 down.

"The first one was a bit unlucky but the second one was my personal mistake. But in the last two or three seasons we have changed our mentality and we showed it. Even in a bad day it is a great point."