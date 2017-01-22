Diego Costa returns for Chelsea against Hull

Striker Diego Costa was restored to the Chelsea starting line-up at the first opportunity when the Premier League leaders met Hull at Stamford Bridge.

Costa missed last weekend's win at Leicester with a back injury, amid reports of a bust-up with Antonio Conte and his staff, as well as speculation over a move to the Chinese Super League.

The 28-year-old replaced Willian in the only change to the starting XI, returning to make his 100th Chelsea appearance.

Conte's men were looking to extend their advantage at the Premier League summit after rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United all dropped points on Saturday.