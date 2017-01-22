Coach Wim Fissette believes Johanna Konta can win a grand slam

Johanna Konta's new coach is convinced she can win a grand slam and is happy to shout to make her believe it.

Konta is working under Belgian coach Wim Fissette for the first time at a major tournament after her surprise decision to replace Spaniard Esteban Carril in November.

The British number one plays Russian Ekaterina Makarova in the Australian Open last 16 on Monday, with the victor likely to earn a quarter-final showdown with Serena Williams.

Arriving on the back of her triumph at the Sydney International this month, Konta is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, her form persuading many to tip her as a genuine contender for the title.

Fissette, who has previously worked with leading names like Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters, is in no doubt about Konta's champion credentials.

"For me, I started working with her because I really believe she can win a grand slam," Fissette told Press Association Sport.

"Whether in the near or far future, I believe she can if she keeps getting better like this.

"She has the game. It's always great to see a girl who has a very big first serve, a very big second serve - which girl can do that?

"She has big ground strokes, not many weaknesses and I also saw her as somebody who is very hard-working and very disciplined.

"When I got the call I was excited - I was thinking like, 'oh wow yes, that is definitely something I would like to do'."

Two years ago, Konta came to the Australian Open ranked 144th in the world and lost in the first round of qualifying to an opponent placed 141st.

Now she is world number nine but when discussing their goals, it was Fissette who put grand slam winner on the table.

"Yeah, that was me," Fissette said. "I know Jo is more humble, she always speaks about the process and wanting to get better and of course that is for me the way she will win a grand slam one day.

"But I also had to tell her 'you can win a grand slam'. That is my job, to give her the belief, and beating players like (Agnieszka) Radwanska and (Caroline) Wozniacki, that will give her a lot of confidence."

Fissette enjoyed an undistinguished playing career but the 36-year-old is renowned for his tactical nous and ability to motivate.

While they were working together in 2015, Azarenka said: "Our personalities just connect."

A reassuring presence, Fissette insists, however, he is not afraid to get angry to get his point across.

"As a coach, you have to have good game plans and you have to find the right words at the right moment, that is very important," Fissette said.

"I feel what you tell the player just before they go on court is a very important part of the success.

"In grand slams I cannot go on court of course or do any court-coaching so I am calm but if I feel like I need to tell her something I will also shout. I will find a way to make her believe it."

Fissette also has no problem with his charge being talked about as a contender here, with all the added pressure and attention that brings.

"I welcome that of course. I always like when people speak about my player as a contender for the slam and I think Jo should welcome that too," Fissette said.

"It will be interesting to see how Jo reacts but she will have to handle it. She has no choice.

"We have talked about many things to help find solutions but some things you also just have to learn the hard way."

Konta's superb start to the season is all the more impressive given the turmoil she endured off the court last year, when she had to deal with the death of her mental coach Juan Coto.

Coto had helped transform Konta into one of the most resilient players in the game, but Fissette said there are no plans to bring in a new mental coach at present.

"There are no plans at the moment," Fissette said.

"She spoke about it at the start of the tournament in China (in January) when going into a new year it's a bit difficult and you don't know what to expect.

"She said then she missed those conversations with her mental coach but I told her we as a team are there to speak and the more she gives us feedback and communicates with us, the more we can help."

Fissette will work full-time with Konta, training with her in London and taking time off only when she goes away with Britain's Fed Cup team.

He is also the latest convert to her favourite Melbourne haunt, an under-stated fish restaurant called Hunky Dory.

"Hunky Dory yeah...the night before routine," Fissette said, smiling.

"I like it, it's healthy - fish, salad, what more do you need? And it's cheaper than the tournament canteen."