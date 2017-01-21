Wayne Rooney's best goals for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney's record-breaking feat has been punctuated by some stunning goals for Manchester United.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five of the greatest among the throng of strikes.

MANCHESTER UNITED 6 FENERBAHCE 2 (Champions League, September 28, 2004)

Rooney enjoyed a startling start to life at Old Trafford, launching himself into the footballing stratosphere with a debut hat-trick. Two fine first-half efforts were followed by a superb David Beckham-esque free-kick seven minutes after the break.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 NEWCASTLE 1 (Premier League, April 24, 2005)

Having fallen behind to a Darren Ambrose strike, Rooney inspired a comeback with an exceptional second-half volley. Meeting a headed clearance by Peter Ramage, the forward hit the sweetest of strikes beyond the helpless Shay Given.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 ARSENAL 0 (Premier League, April 9, 2006)

A goal that epitomised Rooney's touch, composure and striking ability. Taking down a superb left-wing cross from Mikael Silvestre with aplomb, he then showed his cutting edge to rifle home magnificently.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 MANCHESTER CITY 1 (Premier League, February 12, 2011)

A goal that will live long in the memory and go down as one of the finest strikes to light up the Manchester derby. Watching Nani's floated 77th-minute cross, Rooney leapt to send a sensational overhead kick past rooted City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

WEST HAM 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2 (Premier League, March 22, 2014)

In a goal similar in audacity and skill to Beckham's wonder strike at Wimbledon in 1996, Rooney fired home a breathtaking goal from 58 yards having outmuscled James Tomkins to turn and hit a half-volley over Adrian.